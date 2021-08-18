Obituary - Mrs. Janice Love Anderson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Janice Love Anderson, age 70, passed into rest Friday, August 13, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Grady Love Sr. and Beatrice Washington Love.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the William James High School. After graduation, she furthered her education by attending and receiving a diploma from the Portland School of PBX and Receptionist, Draughon School of Business, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Oklahoma School of Licensed Practical Nursing and attended the Ogeechee Technical College, where she received a diploma in medical assisting.Mrs. Anderson was a home health care nurse, having worked at the Nephrology Center, and was a former medical assistant for the late Dr. Thurman Clemons.She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Grady Love Jr. and Oliver Love Sr.Mrs. Anderson leaves to cherish her memories: her sons, Derrick (Vivian) Anderson and Torrie Anderson (Shanequa); a sister and brother-in-law, Loretha (William) Bessent, Dallas, N.C.; grandchildren, Deviyanna Zeigler, Richard Adams, Dyquawen Anderson, Chaquawen Anderson and Joseph Anderson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Cameron Anderson and Amarion Robbins, both of Sylvania, Ga.; several great-grandchildren, a special best friend, Juliet Newsome, Statesboro, Ga.; other relatives and friends.A virtual memorial service for Mrs. Janice Anderson will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. A Zoom address will be provided at a later date. Please check the website for details.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



