Obituary - Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson Varnell

Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson Varnell, age 74, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.A celebration of life service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.Statesboro Herald, August 11, 2022




