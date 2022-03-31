Obituary - Mrs. Iris Patrice Johnson Polite

Mrs. Iris Patrice Johnson Polite, age 50, of Pooler, Ga., passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness under the care of Hospice of Savannah with her family by her bedside.She was a Chatham County native and was employed with the Department of Family and Children Services of Chatham County.She was a 1990 graduate of Johnson High School of Savannah, Ga., and attended Paine College of Augusta, Ga.She was a member of Athens First Christ Holiness Church of Lanier, Ga., where she was very active in many positions. She loved the Lord and worked faithfully in serving Him by serving others.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Corey Polite of Pooler, Ga.; daughters, Tenaiya Chavis and Zanna Polite, both of Pooler, Ga.; mother, Eunice Johnson of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Cheryl Johnson of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Zaiden Chavis and Zaire Chavis, both of Savannah, Ga.; nieces, Kwajiana Washington, Jakiah Washington, Knaci Washington and Ilyne–Rayne Washington, all of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, April 02, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 03, 2022, at noon at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Elder Marion Stewart, pastor/eulogist.The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until noon.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



