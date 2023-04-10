Obituary - Mrs. Iris Devonne Shields Goodwin-Croft

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Iris Devonne Shields Goodwin-Croft, age 72, died on Saturday, April 8th, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Iris was born on April 8th in Oceana, West Virginia, to the late Ira K. Shields and Pauline Pack Shields.

She attended and graduated from Oceana High School.

Iris was raised in West Virginia, but later moved to Florida in 1961. She later moved to Georgia in 1980.

Iris was a funny, likeable, and had a great personality.

She was of the Church of Christ faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Manuel.

Iris is survived by her husband, Stephen Croft of Statesboro; four daughters, Angela (Robert) Knight of Beckley, W.Va.; Amanda (Daniel) Goodwin of Savannah, Ga.; Ashley (Bradley) Mullins of Bud, W.Va.; Hope Goodwin of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, Samantha Thornburg, Robert Edward Ortego III, William Everette Ortego, Gabriel Goodwin, Emory Valdespino, William Arthur Reynolds and Samuel Ira Reynolds; one brother, Terry Shields of Frisco, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2023

