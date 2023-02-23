Obituary - Mrs. Imogene McCormick McAllister

Mrs. Imogene McCormick McAllister, age 97, died on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, at Oaks at Habersham in Savannah, Ga., under the care of Hospice Savannah.Mrs. McAllister was born on August 21st, 1925, in Boardman, N.C., to the late George McCormick and Annabelle Brown McCormick.Mrs. Gene was raised and graduated high school in Boardman, N.C.During World War II, she worked at Ft. Eustis in Virginia as an administrative secretary, where she met her husband, Charles B. McAllister Jr.They lived at various posts in the United States, France and Greece before moving to Georgia upon Mr. Charles’ retirement. They lived in Statesboro for years, where Mrs. Gene owned and operated McAllister Jewelry in the Statesboro Mall, and later returned to Savannah after retiring.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, George McCormick and Robert McCormick.She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles “Brooks” and Nancy McAllister and Dr. Phillip and Cynthia Deal McAllister; her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Elaine McAllister and Bill Whitaker; her four grandchildren, Heather McAllister, Dr. Beck McAllister, Maj. Rob McAllister and Allison McAllister; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



