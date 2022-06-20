Obituary - Mrs. Hazel Leona Fish Garner

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Hazel Leona Fish Garner, age 89, departed this life on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022.She was born in Leachville, Arkansas, and graduated Leachville High School in 1951.Hazel worked for many years as a greeter with Walmart and retired at the age of 78.Hazel loved God and worked alongside her husband, Charles, in his ministries at various churches. She always took part and assisted in what she could, spreading the word of God.When her husband became disabled and could no longer minister, she began her career at Walmart.She loved her family, enjoyed gatherings, helping neighbors when they were in need. She loved music, played the piano and singing karaoke with her daughter, Theresa, at friends' homes when they would gather. Two of her favorite songs were, "Great Speckled Bird" and "One Day at a Time."Hazel was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Garner; her parents, Estele Anderson Fish and Elsie Mae Troubaugh Fish; her brothers, Howard “Bill” Fish, and wife, Beatrice Fish; and Winfred Fish; and a sister and brother-in-law, Doris June Fish Inman and N.B. Inman.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa Garner Futch and Jimmy and Carol Sue Garner Williams and Rick; her grandchildren, Jonathan Edward Newman (Glenda), Charles Dell Hendley (Sebrina), Trey Hendley (Ashley), Charlie Williams and Michael Williams; great-grandchildren, Dylan (Harley), Mckenzie, McKayla, Breanna and Devin Hendley and Ally Brooke Hendley; a great-great-grandchild, Evelyn Grace; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty Fish Mason and Roy of Ironton, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Opal Thompson Fish of Illinois. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.The funeral will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating, assisted by the Rev. Will Griffith. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be John Collins, Wayne Alexander, Charlie Williams, Trey Hendley and Jonathan Newman.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 515 Denmark Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



