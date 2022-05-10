Obituary - Mrs. Gloria Washington Hendrix

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Gloria Washington Hendrix, age 88, departed this life Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center.The Bulloch County native was the fourth of 11 children born to the late Wilbert and Reana Washington.Mrs. Hendrix received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a dedicated member of the Summer Hill Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Saul Hendrix; sons, Dennis Hendrix and Kerry A. Hendrix; and daughters, Daisy Hendrix, Arley Rene Hendrix and Evelyn Hendrix.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Debra S. Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; and James R. Hendrix, Indianapolis, Ind.; a grandson, Jubril Mimiko; a granddaughter, Jessica Farr; two sisters, Mattie Sanders and Blondie Davis, both of Indianapolis, Ind.; two brothers, Doyle Washington, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Gene Washington, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Hendrix Prescott; a sister-in-law, Betty Washington; special friends, Lauretha Best, Ronnie M. Hill, Shelia Sabb and Gertie Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The Hendrix family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary.The funeral service for Mrs. Gloria Hendrix will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Summer Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Raphael Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2022

