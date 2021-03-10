Obituary - Mrs. Geneva Hodge White

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Geneva Hodge White, age 71, passed into rest Friday, March 5, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Harry Hodge Sr. and Alma Perry Hodge. She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia.Mrs. Geneva Hodge White was a retired employee of Claxton Poultry Farms, Inc., and a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as an usher.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Allilla Swinson, Lillie Ann Hodge, Eula Mae Hodge, Catherine Smith, Patricia Thomas, Peggie Turner, Helen Clark, LaBlanche Hagin and Victor Wilson.She leaves her memories to be cherished by: her husband, James Ruben White Sr.; two daughters, Bonnette (Dwayne) Parker, Statesboro, Ga.; and Lilian Mercer, Brooklet, Ga.; two sons, Jeffrey White, Brooklet, Ga.; and James Eric (Tina) White, Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Carolyn (Calvin) Mainer, Ruby Dean (George) Jones and JoAnn (Lee) Harrison Pollock; six brothers, Harry Hodge Jr., Ricky (Gail) Wilson, James Roy Wilson Jr., Carnell (Elaine) Wilson, Jackie (Willie Pearl) Clark and Roy (Janice) Harrison; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing will be held for Mrs. White on Friday evening, March 12, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John T. McPhatter officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the graveside service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



