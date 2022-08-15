Obituary - Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims, age 71, fought a fierce battle with cancer that ended on August 14, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.We will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Gail loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed staying busy with gardening and canning. Gail spent other time reading books, crocheting and putting together puzzles.She didn’t care for showy affairs, but she would always show up for an oyster roast.Prior to her retirement, Gail was in the banking industry and many people depended on her attention to detail.Following her retirement and before she became ill, she and her husband, Mike, enjoyed their trips to see America. They even took a short break from treatments to take a trip last fall.Gail was born in Ridgeland, S.C., on March 14, 1951. to Albert W. Altman Sr. and Audrey Lowther Altman.It cannot be said enough, Gail loved her family.She is survived by her husband of 22 years, H. Michael Sims of Brooklet; her dearest son, Joe (Chelsea) White; grandsons, Mason White and Owen White. Gail would move heaven and earth to help her son and grandsons. Gail is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Jean Altman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Amanda and Paul Sims, Chyleen and Sam Mock; sister-in-law, Pam (Roy) Page; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mack and Lynn Sims. Gail had a very large family with many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved her.She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Travis Altman; and her first husband, James D. White Jr.The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 19, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating.The graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Ridgeland Cemetery, Ingram Street, Ridgeland, South Carolina.Pallbearers will be Mack Sims, Donnie Williams, William Sims, Seth Altman, Baylor Sims and Jordan Sims.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



