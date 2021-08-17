Obituary - Mrs. Frankie Jean Dailey Bland

Mrs. Frankie Jean Dailey Bland, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August ,2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro from complications of COVID-19.She was a longtime resident of Bulloch County and was raised in the Scarboro Community, where she attended Scarboro Baptist Church.She was a graduate of Jenkins County High School and later worked for Roses Department Store until her disability retirement in 1994.Mrs. Bland was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church after moving to Bulloch County. She was a loving wife, mother and “Nana”. She never met a stranger and also was a great cook.Mrs. Bland loved to read, work on crossword puzzles and sit and talk with family.She was preceded in death by her parents, John “Buck” and Annie Lou Dailey; her siblings, Lou Neta Quick, Johnnie Ann Fail, John Dailey and Carolyn Dailey;, her son-in-law, Henry Durden III; and her grandson, Henry Durden IV.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rochel “Rocman” Bland; her son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Pam Bland; her daughter, Cindy Durden; her grandchildren, Garrett (Skylar) Bland, Chandler Bland and Amanda Bell; her great-granddaughters, Bailey Hampton and Gracelynn Thigpen, all of Bulloch County,; her sisters, Gloria (Bill) Kent, Joyce (Carroll) Williams; her brother, Otis (Mary) Dailey, all of Jenkins County; her sisters-in-law, Deborah Cato, Judy (Charles) Bragg, all of Bulloch County; her brothers-in-law, James F. (Judy) Bland of Reidsville and Gary (Marsha) Bland of Newington; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family will receive visitors on Monday, August 16th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. It is requested that masks be worn and visitors practice social-distancing.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel officiated by Chandler Bland and James F. Bland. Social-distancing and masks are requested at this time also.Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Garrett Bland, Jody Rogers, Billy Kent, Brad Dailey, Jeff Deal, Wayne Akins, Austin Clark and Wayne Bragg.For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, donations may be made in Mrs. Frankie’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



