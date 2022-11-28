Obituary - Mrs. Frances Rackley Lanier

Statesboro, Ga. — Mrs. Frances Rackley Lanier, age 89, died November 23, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Statesboro High School and received her Master’s in Education from Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University). Her early years of teaching were at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School, where she was known as “Miss Rackley”. She later married Tom Lanier in 1970 and they resided in Americus, Georgia and she was a teacher there. Retiring following 37 years as an educator, Frances and Tom returned to Statesboro in 1986, she then came out of retirement and taught school at Stilson Elementary for several years.

Frances had been a resident of Willow Pond Senior Living for the past two and a half years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lucille Brannen Rackley; her husband, Thomas Felton Lanier; special cousins William Bland and his son Timothy Bland and a niece, Bonnie Lanier Rushing.

Frances is survived locally by her cousin, Reta Bland and her children, William (Helen) Bland, Julie (David) Lavender and Lee-Ann Calahan; a niece Pat Lanier Jones (Larry); her special caregiver, Doreen Ross and special friends, Karen McCoy and Bill Williams. Several cousins, great nephews and extended family also survive.

The family will receive friends on Monday November 28, 2022, from 9:30am until 10:30am at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:00am at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro with Rev. Chip Strickland officiating.

Pallbearers will be Larry Jones, Matthew Bland, William Bland, Chad Rushing, Mike Rushing and Bill Williams.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Willow Pond and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care for Frances.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.