Obituary - Mrs. Frances Bonnett Aaron

Mrs. Frances Bonnett Aaron, age 92, died Monday morning at Southern Manor Retirement Inn.She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, born on June 26th, 1929, to the late Mr. Lemuel Bonnett and Mrs. Julia Cross Bonnett.She was a 1946 graduate of Portal High School and attended Crawford W. Long School of Nursing in Atlanta, where she received her degree as a registered nurse.Frances returned to Bulloch County and worked as a registered nurse for Dr. John Deal for 10 years, was the director of Nursing at Candler County Hospital for five years, began the LPN program at Swainsboro Tech, did home nursing for many years and has been employed by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home since it opened in 1996.She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and an active member of her Sunday school class.She was preceded in death her husband, Phil Aaron.She is survived by her daughter, Camie Aaron of Portal, Ga.; two sisters, Edith B. Jarriel and Christine B. Dunaway; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Elder Sam Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.




