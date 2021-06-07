Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn Kennedy Alderman

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Kennedy Alderman, age 99, passed away early Saturday morning at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and grew up on her parent’s farm.Mrs. Alderman graduated from Register High School in 1940 and it was in school that she met her husband, Stevie Alderman. They were married in 1940 and were married for 47 years at the time of his death.Mrs. Alderman worked at Belk in Statesboro as the Children’s Department manager for 18 years and retired in 1987.She joined the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church in 1953 and was a faithful member for 68 years, where she was a member of Faith Bible Study Class. Mrs. Alderman was always active in her church and community and was a member of the Statesboro Chapter of the Georgia Power Ambassadors.Her cooking skills are legendary and she was always there to lead or assist in the church kitchen during activities. Mrs. Alderman’s famous pound cake was loved by her family and friends and she enjoyed making them for others.She enjoyed flowers, gardening, working in her yard and doing for others.Survivors include her son, Tommy Alderman of Swainsboro; her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Stevie Groover of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Jessica (Jody) Clifton, James (Leandra) Alderman, Justin (Stephanie) Alderman and Kevin (Hagan) Groover; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Regency SouthernCare Hospice and to her caregivers, Eula Mae Young, Sylvia Bryant, Connie Jenkins and Janell Bowen, for the love and kindness shown to Mrs. Evelyn.Visitation was held Monday, June 7, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating.The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Active pallbearers will be Lovett Bennett, Neal Burnsed, Gary Crosby, Al Groover, Garris Hotchkiss and Todd Hutchens.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Faith Bible Study Class and the Statesboro Chapter of the Georgia Power Ambassadors.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



