Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn Hodges Burden St. John

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Hodges Burden St. John, age 89, died on April 9th, 2020, at her residence under the care of Regency Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1947 graduate of Statesboro High School. Evelyn was a homemaker and well-known for her great cooking (peanut brittle), love of family and her readiness to lend a helping hand wherever one was needed.She loved traveling and was a member of the Wanderers Camping Club.She was an active member of Statesboro First Baptist Church since 1943 and was a Sunday school teacher for over 20 years.Evelyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Rudolph Hodges; her second husband, Jim Burden; and her parents, T.R. and Mattie Rogers.Surviving are her husband, William St. John Jr.; her daughters, Ann Crozier Hall (Glen) of Statesboro, Aris Hodges Bush (Jim) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Nancy Hodges Callaway of Statesboro; two sisters, Christine Altman of Statesboro and Betty Griffin of Savannah; two sisters-in-law: Cleo Hodges Lanier and Betty Bowen of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Kerry Crozier (Mary Ann) of Hickory, N.C; Jimmy Bush (Heather) and Marianne Bush of Lexington, Ky.; Holly Edge (Sam), Simpsonville, S.C.; Christi Ballagh (Brian) of Brooklet, Ga.; and Sara Callaway of Black Mountain, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Luke and Abby Crozier, Camden, Kaia and Layna Bush; Isabella and Brayden Kersey and Presley Ballagh; Dustin and Brandon Croft, Katie, Kaylee and Ava Edge; three great-great-grandchildren; three stepsons, Robert Dale St. John (Nancy), David St. John (David), Tommy Burden Cooper (Steve); stepdaughters, Linda Shuler and Denise St. John; two step granddaughters, Christa Massa (Cody) and Gretchen Shuler. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A private graveside service and burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery with Dr. H. William Perry and Dr. John Waters officiating.The family requests memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Regency Southern Care, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.




