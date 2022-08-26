Obituary - Mrs. Ernestine M. Wadley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ernestine M. Wadley, age 79, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence.She was born March 11, 1943, in Swainsboro, Georgia, to the late Ethel Mae Freeman (Mary) and George E. Wilcher.She received her early education through the Emanuel County School System.She was a retired housekeeper to many doctors in Metter, Georgia, as well as a great cook at Edenfield Restaurant, also located in Metter, Ga.“Ma Honey,” as she was known to many, was a devoted member of the Divine Deliverance Center, where she served as mother of the church.She was an active member of the Bulloch Action Pact Senior Citizen Program.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Lester Charles Wadley, Metter, Ga.; Mechelle Patrice Sutton (Michael), Statesboro, Ga.; Kevin Wadley, Swainsboro, Ga.; and Gartrell Brown, Warner Robins, Ga.; stepchildren that were dear to her heart, Patricia Alford (Frank), Cleaotis Brown Jr., Felicia King (Desi), Tyrone Brown (Sheryl), Angela Cody, Sonyetta Brown, Maneer Brown, all of Warner Robins, Ga.; two brothers, Bobby Wilson, Flushing, N.Y.; and Lester Coleman, Swainsboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren and many great-grandchildren that were special to her, a faithful godson, Lawrence Hobbs, who she loved dearly; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mother Ernestine M. Wadley will be held Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial for Mother Wadley will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joann Washington officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



