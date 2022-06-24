Obituary - Mrs. Eloise “Wessie” Wright Donaldson

Mrs. Eloise “Wessie” Wright Donaldson, age 86, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical center in Statesboro.She was born April 12, 1936, in Portal to Mr. Sam W. Wright and Mrs. Louise Hendrix Wright.Eloise was a graduate of Portal High School and married in 1958 to the late Jack Dempsey Donaldson.She retired from the Bulloch County School System after 32 years of dedicated service.She enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers and spending time with her family.Eloise is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, parents, sister, Sherry Wright; brother, Wayne Wright; brothers-in-law, Dan Jaskula and Eddie Palmarie.She is survived by her two sons, Jack Donaldson Jr. and David W. Donaldson (Dot); and two daughters, Lisa Marie Tucker and Barbara Ann Mills (Mike); his grandchildren, Justin Donaldson, Warren David Donaldson Jr., Lee Deloach, Heather Tucker, Amber Donaldson and M.J. Mills; four great-grandchildren, her brothers, Dan Wright (Lynn), Randy Wright (Susan); sisters, Margaret Jaskula and Geraldine Palmarie; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Wright officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



