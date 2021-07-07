Obituary - Mrs. Elizabeth J. "Betty" Akins Shuman Hart

Mrs. Elizabeth J. "Betty" Akins Shuman Hart, age 91, of Savannah, passed away on July 5, 2021, at PruittHealth Hospice in Savannah.Mrs. Hart was born on May 15, 1930, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Linton Raleigh Akins and Louise Irene Donaldson Akins.The youngest of eight children, she experienced many hardships in life and always maintained her faith and positivity along the way.She was a longtime member of the Savannah Progressive Primitive Baptist Church. She was a member of the Bulloch County Young at Heart group, Red Hat Society and a special group of ladies who called themselves "The Mountain Dears".Betty was the devoted mother of Lynne and the beloved grandmother of James and India.Mrs. Hart was a longtime resident of Savannah and also lived in Bradenton, Florida, for many years before returning to Savannah.She loved her family and friends and loved serving the Lord. She was the epitome of a loyal servant of God and never wavered in her faith.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Shuman of Bulloch County; and husband, John Hart of Boston, Mass., and Bradenton, Fla.; son-in-law, Kenneth Palmer West of Savannah; two brothers and her five sisters; who were all true southern Steel Magnolias.Survivors include daughter, Lynne Shuman West of Savannah; grandchildren, James Ewan West of Savannah and Elizabeth India West of Statesboro. She is also survived by nieces, Sylvia Parrish (Billy) Prosser of Brooklet and Nancy Parrish Bacenas (Tony) of Ontario, Canada; nephew, Mickey Chestnut (Lori) of LaGrange; niece, Kay Scarborough of LaGrange; niece, Linda Murphy of Savannah; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.Mrs. Hart was laid to rest in the Brooklet Cemetery on Wednesday, July 7th, in the Shuman family plot.Deal Funeral Directors was responsible for all funeral arrangements with Elder Jake Futch officiating.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



