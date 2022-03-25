Obituary - Mrs. Doretha Cooper Jones

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Doretha Cooper Jones, age 62, passed into rest Wednesday, March 24, 2022, at her residence.She was the daughter of the late Printice and Sarah Mae Cooper.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was employed with Briggs & Stratton until her health failed. She was a former employee of Jockey's and Pride Manufacturing.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister and several brothers.She leaves to cherish her memories: four brothers, Randolph Cooper, Leon Earl Cooper and Jerry Cooper, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Connell Copper, Portal, Ga.; four sisters, Elizabeth Cooper Tarver (Richard Powell) and Carolyn Cooper, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Marylin (Robert) Easterling, Union, S.C.; and Joyce Cooper, Metter, Ga.; four aunts, three uncles that she loved dearly, a special uncle she spent lots of time with, Clifford Huff; her longtime love and friend, Kenneth Redding, Portal, Ga.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Viewing for Mrs. Jones was held 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial for Mrs. Jones will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, with Elder Antonio Clayton officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



