Obituary - Mrs. Diane Elizabeth Barrett Culp

Statesboro, Ga. — Mrs. Diane Elizabeth Barrett Culp, age 79, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga.

Following graduation, the Atlanta, Ga., native moved to New Orleans and attended Tulane University. While attending Tulane, she met Larry Culp, and they married in 1961. They lived in Alabama, Tennessee and Americus before moving to Statesboro in 1979.

Mrs. Diane worked at the Georgia Southern University Book Store for over 14 years as the textbook manager.

She loved taking long walks on the beach and playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Harriett M. Barrett.

Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Larry Culp of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Richard and Sharon Culp of Pensacola, Fla., and Barrett "Barry" and Lorie Culp of Sugerhill, Ga.; a granddaughter, Nancy Marie; and a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Mike Benning of Seneca, S.C. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A private graveside service and burial will be held on Monday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22748, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2021

