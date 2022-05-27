Obituary - Mrs. Cynthia Denise Golden

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Mrs. Cynthia Denise Golden passed into rest Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Augusta University Medical Center.She was a native of Augusta, Georgia, and received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Forsyth Correctional Training Center.Mrs. Cynthia D. Golden retired in 2017 from the Lee Arrendale State Prison.She was a member of the Anyway Outreach Ministry of Metter, Georgia, under the leadership of thr Rev. Gregory Stafford.“Niecie” was full of life and shared her love with all. She will be truly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Foy and Valerie Pinkston Millen; her daughter, Princess Golden; and a sister, Patricia Millen.She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Quinton Golden; her nephews, Tyrone Heard Jr. and Demetrius Millen; nieces, Leiya Millen and Atika Reid; her sister, Opreradella Brown; her stepmother, Grace Millen; a host of aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, her best friend, Tammy Meadows; other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mrs. Golden will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A celebration of life service for Mrs. Cynthia D. Golden will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



