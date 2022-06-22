Obituary - Mrs. Carolyn Clark

Mrs. Carolyn Clark of Lithonia, Georgia, departed her earthly home to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and husband, Bob Clark, of 19 years.She was the daughter of Ernest and the late Carrie Lee Jackson.Services for Mrs. Carolyn Clark will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at The Word of Truth Christian Center, 1380 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, Georgia.Brown & Young Home of Funerals, 7075 Swift Street, Lithonia, GA 30058.This announcemeent is made as a courtesey of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., in Statesboro.Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



