Obituary - Mrs. Camilla Ann “Ya Ya” Wolling

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Camilla Ann “Ya Ya” Wolling, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a recent fall and subsequent stroke.Ann was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Cecil and Camille Warrington Davis.She spent most of her adult life in Savannah and Statesboro.“Ya Ya” loved talking about her grandkids, John and Brooke. She would tell anyone who would listen everything about them. She would continue to talk even when people quit listening.She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. She never met a stranger.She enjoyed working in her garden, sitting by the pool with a cold drink or two, playing with her favorite dog, Zoey, and watching “Cash Cab” on TV.She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Wolling; and daughter, Deborah Pairman.Surviving include her daughter, Donna (Greg) Jarrett; grandson, John Jarrett; granddaughter, Brooke Jarrett, all from Statesboro; brother-in-law, Sam Wolling of Savannah; as well as many nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions can be made to Stars of Georgia at www.starsgeorgia.com.Private services are being planned.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2020

