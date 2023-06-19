Obituary - Mrs. Beverly Thomasson Gnehm

Mrs. Beverly Thomasson Gnehm, age 106, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Willow Pond Senior Care community in Statesboro, Ga.

Beverly was born on May 7th, 1917, in Piedmont, Ala., to Florence and Jesse Thomasson.

The Alabama native spent her childhood in Carrollton, Ga. She attended LaGrange College, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree.

She met her future husband, Edward W. Gnehm, at Camp Wheeler in Macon, Ga., during World War II. They married in May 1943 and eventually settled in LaGrange after completing Gnehm’s military service.

They moved to Albany in 1949, residing there until moving to Macon, Ga., in 1966. Mrs. Gnehm moved to Willow Pond in Statesboro, Ga., in 2008 to be closer to family.

Mrs. Gnehm served the Albany school district as a teacher until moving in 1966.

In 1967, she obtained her master's in counseling degree from Auburn University at which time she shifted her career focus to counseling students at Miller High School in Macon, Ga.

After retiring from a fulfilling career, Mrs. Gnehm continued a very active role in her community and church. Mrs. Gnehm was active in the Macon Hospital Auxiliary for over 27 years, even serving as auxiliary state president.

She was very proud to be crowned the Senior Cherry Blossom Queen in 1992.

She attended the First Baptist Church in Macon. During this time, she served as the senior adult coordinator.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Gnehm; her daughter, Barbara Ann Johnson; her granddaughter, Laurie Johnson Rozar; and a great-granddaughter, Carsyn Parry Hughes.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Edward William “Skip” and Margaret Gnehm of Potomac, Md.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jane Ellen and Remer Dekle of Register, Ga.; six grandchildren, Edward William (Wendy) Gnehm III of Sheridan, Wyo.; Cheryl Lynn (James Cogbill) Gnehm of Falls Church, Va.; Deanna Renee Hodnicki of Jacksonville, Fla.; Celena Jo (Jerel) Hughes of The Bahamas; Robert Lake (Ashley) O’Donnell of St. Augustine, Fla.; and Edward Albert Johnson of Macon, Ga.; 14 great-grandchildren, Helyn Grace Gnehm, Edward William Gnehm IV, Petra Kirsten Gnehm, Ada Elizabeth Cogbill, James Michael Cogbill III, Justin Lee Hodnicki, Alexander Christian Hodnicki, Cade Whitten Hughes, Cohen Gage Hughes, Lake Olivia O’Donnell, Michael Allen Rozar, Brittany Nichole Rozar, Edward Lee Johnson and Rebecca Johnson. Mrs. Gnehm also has three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

The graveside service and burial will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Nursing Ministry of Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2023

