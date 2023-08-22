Obituary - Mrs. Betty Vickery Stewart

GLENNVILLE, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Vickery Stewart, age 84, passed away at her home in Glennville under the loving care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Betty was born on March 18, 1939, to the late Oscar Vickery and Ruby Woodcock Vickery-Hood.

She spent most of her life in Bulloch County until she moved to Glennville in 2015.

Betty was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She loved gardening, crafting, sewing and baking goods.

She worked for Royden Wear of Statesboro and Pride Manufacturing Company in Portal for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobby Stewart; an infant son, Don Lawayne; a grandson, Dalton Driggers; son-in-law, Robbie Woods; and a brother, James Vickery.

Betty is survived by her baby, TinkerBell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and EJ Murray of Walterboro, S.C.; and Teresa and Gene Banks of Glennville; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Debbie Stewart of Middleburg, Fla.; grandchildren, LuSindy Driggers, Roger Bowen and Heather Bowen, Skylar Davis and Cody Foglesong; eight great-grandchildren, her sister, Bonnie Becton of Millen; a brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Kaye Vickery of Statesboro; two stepbrothers, Waylon Sampson and Jerry Hood.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow the visitation in the chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cam Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow at Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Becton, Timothy Becton, Rodney Becton, Jody Vickery, Terry Stewart, Joe Woodcock and Cody Foglesong.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

