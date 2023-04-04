Obituary - Mrs. Betty Sue Marsh Colson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Sue Marsh Colson, age 80, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Augusta University Medical Center.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Rufus Marsh Sr. and Daisy Mallard Marsh.

In 1968, Betty married Waldo Colson and the two made their home on his family farm.

She was a homemaker and worked with her husband on the farm and as a pecan farmer.

Betty was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she had been a member of the choir and participated in many mission trips. She was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Waldo Colson, who died April 8, 2022. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Rufus Marsh Jr. and Ralph Marsh.

Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Glenda Marsh of Statesboro; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would also like to thank her five longtime caregivers for their love and care.

The visitation will be Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Osborne and Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Mike Russell, Mark Johnson, Tim Erdmier, Rodney Williams, Brandon Eskew, Timmy Marsh, Travis Marsh and Ricky Hutchinson.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Joy Sunday School Class and extended family members of the Marsh family.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 4, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



