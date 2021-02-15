Obituary - Mrs. Betty Howell Mitchell Twiggs

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Howell Mitchell Twiggs, age 81, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was born in Brooklet, Georgia, to Lucious and Ella Ludham Howell.Betty was a 1957 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation, Betty began working with Dr. C.E. Bohler in Brooklet and later began her Civil Service career working at Hunter Army Airfield and Wynn Army Community Hospital as a contracting representative until her retirement.In 1957, Betty married Eugene Mitchell and he preceded her in death in 1974. Later, she married George (Gene) Twiggs in 1982 and the two traveled the United States in their motor home, residing in Tennessee and later in Homestead, Florida.Gene died in 2014 and Betty returned to Nevils to be with her family.She attended Harville Baptist Church.In her spare time, Betty loved quilting and bird watching.Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Lynn and Curtis Byrd of Nevils and Lorrinda Kennedy of Pooler; a son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Angie Mitchell of Bloomingdale; six grandchildren, Amy and Jon Priest of Nevils, Jennifer Byrd and Heather Grow of Lakeland, Fla.; David and Amber Kennedy of Macon, Jeffrey and Ashley Kennedy of Pooler, Marci and Steven Hawkins of Statesboro and Jacob and Dawn Mitchell of Pooler; six great-grandchildren, a special sister-in-law, Twila Ashton of Farmerville, La.; and an aunt, Elinor Carter of Savannah. Many other friends and relatives also survive.She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Doris Beasley; a son, Charles Mitchell; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Madeline Howell; and a granddaughter, Mindy Mitchell.The graveside service and burial was held Monday at 2 p.m. in Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Patrick McElveen officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Harville Baptist Church, 90 Harville Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2021

