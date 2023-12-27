Obituary - Mrs. Bernice Hendrix Barrow

Mrs. Bernice Hendrix Barrow, 87, of Richmond, Kentucky, formerly of Statesboro, Georgia, went to be with Jesus on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 4, 1936, in Bulloch County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Ellis Roberts Jr. and Rebie Yarbough Roberts.

Mrs. Barrow retired as operation manager for catalog merchandising from JC Penney after 26 years and in her free time she liked watching football games and was a dedicated Georgia Bulldog fan -- “Go, Dawgs!"

When she was younger, she took guitar lessons and music stayed an essential part of her life.

Family was the most important thing in her life. She loved cooking for her son and grandchildren and visiting with them were the moments she cherished the most.

She was a member of the Statesboro Church of God.

Survivors include: one son, Johnny Wayne Hendrix (Tammy); three grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Slagle (Gary), Greg Elvis Hendrix (Ashley) and Brandy Davis; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings, James Ellis Roberts, Henry Earl Roberts, Pete Roberts, Donald “Smokie” Roberts, Charles Roberts and Ethel Jane Collins; and her grandson-in-law, Anthony Davis.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, West Main Street, Richmond, Ky., with Bro. Walter Rhodus and her nephew, Bro. Donnie Roberts, officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed on our website beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Greg Hendrix, Logan Hendrix, Austyn Dunaway, Brandon Smith, Gary Slagle and Aron Theetge.

Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Blake Burdine and Bradley Davis.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, West Main Street, Richmond, KY, is in charge of the arrangements.

www.cpcfh.com.

Statesboro Herald, December 27, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



