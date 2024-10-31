Obituary - Mrs. Beatrice Laverne Riggs Mosley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Beatrice Laverne Riggs Mosley was born to the union of the late Darvin Riggs Sr. and the late Linnie Donaldson Riggs on October 10, 1931. She was the second child of five children born to this union.

Beatrice attended the Bennet Grove School in the Portal area

A few years later, she would join in holy matrimony to the late John Wille Mosley. To this union, 11 children would be born.

She and daddy would eventually move to several places and end up in Tampa, Fla. For many years, she and daddy lived in Tampa, Fla. She would move back to Georgia in November 1963, in what has been described by her son Reginald as the coldest day of his life.

She would find employment in doing “days' work” and worked daily for several families (Tommy Mullis, Wilma Donaldson & family; Jim & Sarah Sisson) in Statesboro on her return to Georgia.

Beatrice was a great employee and confident and was dearly beloved by her employers. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she would take multiple trips to Alabama and Texas with her former employers at their requests.

She eventually became employed by the Georgia Southern Physical Plant-Custodial Division in 1974, where she worked diligently until she retired in 1994. She was highly respected by her supervisors, peers, faculty and staff for her work ethic and pleasant demeanor and personality.

Beatrice joined the Banks Creek Primitive Baptist Church at an early age and was a faithful member until her passing. She was a church school teacher and an active member of the choir until she became sick. For many years, she was active with the Women’s Auxiliary. She attended the New Mt. Pleasant Association and all of its related programs.

Beatrice has an awesome ministry to include transporting people to appointments, grocery stores and other places; feeding people both spiritually and naturally; providing clothing to the needy, with a specialty of giving socks and handkerchiefs; and early on Saturday mornings, she loved going to garage sales, only to take her findings and give them to someone else. And if she discovered a bargain, upon her return home from a shopping trip, she would call everyone she knew to share of good deals she found along the way.

Beatrice was a woman who easily developed relationships with other women. As a young woman, she loved spending time with her aunts, Agnes Warner, Dollie Byrd, Susie Thomas, Rosie Stephens; and senior women such as Agnes Lawrence. She developed close relationships with ladies her age such as Juanita Wells, Aselu Lovett, Sadie Mae McPhatter, Elizabeth (Red) Lundy and Clyde Wiggins. She attracted younger women like Marian Columbus, Cherri Littles, Loice Chavers, Pamela Quiney and Sarah Sabb; and became a mother and mentor to many.

However, her closest female relationship was with her younger sister, Bernice M. Mosley. Those sisters had a relationship that was bigger than life, traveling over the region enjoying meals and simply fellowshipping. Those two sisters were known as “Bea” and “Honey,” and they enjoyed babysitting their grandsons.

Beatrice was a loving and supportive mother who supported her 11 children in their endeavors. She taught her children to be self-sufficient and instilled a great work ethic, and lead by example. One of the dynamic lessons she taught was to be a giver. She would have her children accompany her to the garden, pick and collect produce, shell the produce and then transport it to family and friends.

Beatrice always shared that she wanted “her flowers while she lived,” and she demonstrated this principle by recognizing her children and others for their birthdays with small gifts.

She was a person big on family and she was always trying to bring family together through family gatherings.

She encouraged her children to be compassionate and empathic toward others and work hard to extend grace.

Beatrice continually expressed gratitude for the small gifts of kindness extended toward her and she did this on her death bed to the medical staff who took care of her.

She did not take people for granted.

Lastly, Beatrice instilled within her children a faith in God and respect for others, especially the elderly.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, Mrs. Beatrice Riggs Mosley entered into rest at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, three siblings, George Riggs Sr., Paul Riggs and Darvin Riggs Jr.; and two children, Virgil Mosley and a baby boy.

She leaves to cherish her sweet memories: 10 children, Carolyn Caraway, Lynn (Sonji) Mosley, Sandra F. Kirkland, Larry A. Mosley, Reginald T. Mosley, Linda P. Mosley, Kenneth (Bertha) Mosley, Ryan (Sharon) Mosley, Brenda (Collaus) Taylor and Joseph (Angela) Mosley; 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, one sister, Bernice M. Mosley, and her children, which Beatrice considered as her own; one sister-in-law, Marie Mosley; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mosley (Virgil, deceased); a special daughter-in-law, Patricia Mosley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Mosley family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 31, 2024, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

Mrs. Mosley will lie in repose at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mrs. Beatrice Riggs Mosley will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where the Rev. S. Maurice Hill is pastor; Elder Kenneth Owens Sr., presiding; and Elders Joe M. Mosley and Darrell Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Munlin Family Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill‘s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

