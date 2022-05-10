Obituary - Mrs. Angie Lynn Presson

Mrs. Angie Lynn Presson, age 47, died on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, in Savannah, Ga.Angie was born in Statesboro on October 18th, 1974.She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas “Tommy” Brannen.She is survived by her mother, Nancy “Lynn” Brannen; her children, Dylan Presson, Jordan Presson, McKency Castaneda, Brody Presson and Keniston Saulsberry; her grandchildren, RJ, Ansleigh, Caelyn and Paisley; and her sister, Jenny Burch.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranerson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 10 2022

