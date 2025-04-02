Obituary - Mrs. Alether W. Holloway

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Alether W. Holloway, age 84, entered rest Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 23, 1940, in Candler County to the late Leroy Williams and Laura Cassel Williams.

The Bulloch County native received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and at an early age, she became a member of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She was united in holy matrimony to the late James W. Holloway.

Early in her life, she began her career with a daycare for children. After many years, she became a caretaker for the Shipman family until her health declined.

Mrs. Holloway was loved by many people. She always had an open door if needed.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed her children and grandchildren.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 25, 2025, she quietly slipped away to be at rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, all siblings, Dorothy, Reader, Leander, Martha, Barbara, Bertha and Sammy; a daughter, LaRhonda Lawson; and a grandson.

She leaves to cherish fond memories: a sister, her children and grandchildren: two daughters, Gwendolyn H. McCollum and Erma H. West, both of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Rodney Holloway (Lagretta) and Shannon Postell, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Shirley A. Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many grieving friends.

A viewing for Mrs. Holloway was held on Friday, March 7, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mrs. Alether Holloway was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Gregory Thomas as pastor and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.

Final rites were entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



