Obituary - Mr. Woodruff Denton “Denny” Key Jr.

Mr. Woodruff Denton “Denny” Key Jr., 75, of Swainsboro, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Community Hospice in Vidalia.

Denny was born January 12, 1948, in Dublin, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodruff Denton Key Sr. and Martha Carter Key; and grandson, Aiden Conner Cornwell.

Mr. Key was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Denny had many accomplishments in his life.

He served in the Air Force.

He was co-owner of Dolores and Woody’s.

Mr. Key was past president of Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), past president and board member of the Chamber of Commerce, past president of East Georgia State College Foundation, president of Swainsboro Bank Shares, past president of Citizens Bank Board of Directors, vice president and manager of CBS insurance with Citizens Bank.

He was also a past member of the Swainsboro Jaycees. Denny was a lifetime member of Swainsboro First Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and served on many boards.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Evans Key of Swainsboro; sons, Dennis Key (Jennifer) of Statesboro, Brian Key (Karol) of Swainsboro; grandchildren, Lainey Carter Key, Evans Key Smith (Hunter), Etta Parish Key, Anna Claire Key; sister, Carter Fay Key of Scott; and many friends.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at Swainsboro First Methodist Church. Interment followed in the Swainsboro City Cemetery.

The family received friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at Swainsboro First Methodist Church.

Pallbearers were Jim Dekle, Bill Simmons, J.D. Bailey, Butch Parrish, Bill Rogers, Bobby Sasser, Gene Ragsdale, Jim Ray, Mike Lizenby and Bobby Reeves.

Honorary pallbearers were Citizens Bank board officers and employees, Mill Creek Foundation, East Georgia State College Foundation, Veterans Library Group.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Woodruff Denton “Denny” Key Jr., 75, of Swainsboro.





Statesboro Herald, August 29, 2023

