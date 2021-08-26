Obituary - Mr. Winfred Rodney Chassereau

PEMBROKE -- Mr. Winfred Rodney Chassereau, age 70, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.Mr. Chassereau was born in Statesboro to the late James Rudolph and Frances Turner Chassereau. He was employed as a supervisor for 38 years with Great Dane and enjoyed fishing, all of his cats and was an animal lover, feeding the deer that would come into his yard.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Rudolph and Frances Turner Chassereau.Survivors include his brother, Dale R. Chassereau of Pembroke.Visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 10–11 a.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The graveside service will follow at Northside Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Winfred Rodney Chassereau.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



