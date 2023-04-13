Obituary - Mr. William Dudley “Billy” Whitfield

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Dudley “Billy” Whitfield, age 78, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The Americus, Georgia, native was raised in Savannah, Ga., and was a 1962 graduate of Savannah High School, where he was active in the band. He attended South Georgia Technical School and then began his career with CSX Railroad in 1966 and worked for 49 years until retiring as a conductor.

He owned and operated a peach orchard and a blueberry farm for many years.

Billy enjoyed attending Georgia Southern Eagles football games and also spending time with his friends from the railroad.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Dudley Whitfield Jr. and Betty Stapleton Whitfield; and his first wife and mother of his children, Ruthie Whitfield.

Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Terri Craven Whitfield of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Steve Smith of Claxton; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dudley and Barbara Whitfield of Cobbtown and David Whitfield of Brooklet; four grandchildren, Alexis Ferrell (Ridge) of Reidsville, Hunter Smith of Athens, Dylan Whitfield of Swainsboro and Ciara Whitfield of Effingham; one great-grandchild, Carter Ferrell; a stepdaughter and her husband, Krisha Craven Phillips and Tim Phillips of Statesboro; a stepson, Archie Craven of Nashville, Tenn.; two step-grandchildren, Colin and Nora Phillips of Statesboro; one sister, Nancy Anderson of Savannah; as well as a stepbrother, Doug Whitfield; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 14th, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Phillips, Hunter Smith, Marcus Horne, Shawn Bowen and Archie Craven.

Honorary pallbearers will be any CSX employees as well as Jimmy Burke.

