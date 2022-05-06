Obituary - Mr. Wayman Levi “Tuffy” Lanier

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Mr. Wayman Levi “Tuffy” Lanier, age 73, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence.



Mr. Lanier was born on January 1, 1949, to the late Moncess and DeAlva Mitchell Lanier in Statesboro. He was employed for 36 years as an iron worker with the Local Union #709 and a member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Pembroke Masonic Lodge #469 F&AM.

Mr. Lanier enjoyed gardening and rescuing animals. He never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, LaJuan W. Lanier, and two brothers, Clayton Lanier and Truman Lanier.

Survivors include one son, Andrew Lanier and his wife, Kendall, of Brooklet; two daughters, Delanie LaJuan Stephens and her husband, Berry, and Lacie Lanier and her fiancé, Toby Hickman, all of Pembroke; a brother, Robert Lanier of Nevils; four sisters, Janice Lanier Smith of Woodstock; Joyce Medders and her husband, Marvin, of Milledgeville; Alice Dowd and her husband, John, of Pembroke; and Carolyn DeAlva Lanier of Pembroke; three grandchildren, Gatlyn Lanier, Knox Lanier and Memphis Lanier; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 6–9 p.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating.

Burial will follow in the Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be the workers from Local Union #709.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Wayman Levi “Tuffy” Lanier.





Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2022

