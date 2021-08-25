Obituary - Mr. Troy Jones Sr.

TWIN CITY, Ga. -- Mr. Troy Jones Sr., age 76, died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Metter native lived in Twin City for most of his life. He attended Portal High School and worked for many years as a machine specialist with Brooks Instruments, retiring in 2003.He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, his family and would always be willing to help others.Mr. Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny M. Jones and Eula Mae Sparks Jones; a daughter, Rita Faye Lanier; and a son, Troy Jones Jr.Surviving are two daughters, Peggy (Wendell) Poole, Patricia Hodges; a son, Timothy (Linda) Jones; a sister-in-law, Geneva Jones, all of Twin City, Ga.; several grandchildren, his former wives, June C. Jones and Loretta Jones. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The family requests all in attendance to wear facial coverings and practice social-distancing.A graveside service and burial will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Poole family cemetery in Twin City.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



