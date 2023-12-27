Obituary - Mr. Tony Lee Allen

“When I’ve gone the last mile of the way, I will rest at the close of the day, and I know the joys that await me when I’ve gone the last mile of the way.”





PORTAL, Ga. -- Tony Lee Allen walked into the arms of the Lord at home early Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2023, after an extended illness. Tony was born October 9, 1942.

A beacon of faith, kindness and generosity, he touched countless hearts in Portal, Georgia. His life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of the human spirit.

Tony’s legacy will forever be cherished in the lives of his family and friends. Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Tony attended and graduated from Portal High School. He was always a favorite of his teachers because of his eagerness to excel. He was given the responsibility of teaching his classmates geometry his senior year.

Tony served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968 and served as a photogrammetric aeronautic analyst.

He graduated from Southern Technical College in Marietta, Georgia, with an associate degree in electrical engineering technology with electronic computer and control option.

After graduating from college, he was employed at Adcor Electronics in Buckhead, Georgia, where he was plant manager for the next four years.

He then moved back to Portal, Georgia, where he farmed and worked at ITT Grinnell as an electrician in the core room for 20 years.

Tony enjoyed retirement, and being with his family was his favorite pastime. He was a fun, loving and devoted son, husband, father and papa.

He was a member of the Portal First Baptist Church and loved the Lord.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Paul Allen; and his baby brother, Henry Allen.

He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Allen Hamon; his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Lafaye Allen; a son, Bryan (Sabrina) Allen; a daughter, Tonya (Timmy) Jenkins; three grandchildren, Morgan Allen, Calista Allen and Charlee Jenkins; a great-granddaughter, Ariyah Sapp; a step-granddaughter, Kayla (Chris) Miller; a step-great-granddaughter, Nova Miller; a sister, Glenda (Kenny) Sanchez; a brother-in-law, Morgan (Gale) Chester; and a sister-in-law, Ramona Costlow. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

No words will ever describe how much we will miss Tony. Life will never be the same without him. You were the support and inspiration in our lives.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Portal First Baptist Church, 204 Baptist Street, Portal, GA 30450.

