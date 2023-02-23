Obituary - Mr. Sylvester Scott Herrell

Mr. Sylvester Scott Herrell, age 68, of Pooler, Ga., passed peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, under the professional care of Hospice of Savannah.He was a native of Jacksonville, Ala., but resided in Pooler, Ga., for many years.Sylvester retired from Memorial Health University Medical Center.He attended Athens First Christ Holiness Church of Lanier, Ga.He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Mason Herrell, Pooler, Ga.; children, Sylvia Herrell, Los Angeles, Calif.; and Shavonda (Darnell) Demery, Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Ralph (Darnise) Herrell, Los Angeles, Calif.; and Charles (Pamela) Herrell, Jacksonville, Ala.; grandchildren, Darnell Demery Jr., Darianna Demery and Da’rell Demery, Savannah, Ga.; Zoe Herrell, Los Angeles, Calif.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at noon at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321 with Elder Marion Stewart, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be at Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA, 31321.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2023

