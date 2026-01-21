Obituary - Mr. Sammy Ernest Brown

Mr. Sammy Ernest Brown, age 78, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah.

He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Chatham County for many years.

He was the son of the late Ezell Brown Sr. and Omie Mae Brown of Bulloch County. He was a retired truck driver with Remediation Resources, Inc.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Louvenia Hill Brown of Savannah, Ga.; children, Kristi (Gregory) Cooper and Carlos (Lautra) Brown, both of Savannah, Ga.; Ernest (Angela) Brown of Kathleen, Ga.; Voronica (Ricky) Bigham of Roanoke, Texas; Erica (Rodean) Allen of Apopka, Fla.; Corey Brown of Orlando, Fla.; and his beloved Bobo Brown of Savannah, Ga.; sisters, Barbara (Robert) Black of Statesboro, Ga.; and Olivia (Roy) Roberson of Claxton, Ga.; brother, Robert (Tameeka) Brown of Effingham County, Ga.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026. at noon at the Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2026

