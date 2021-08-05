Obituary - Mr. Rufus James Roberts Sr.

Mr. Rufus James Roberts Sr., age 79, of Sylvania, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.He resided in Jersey City, New Jersey, for over 15 years before moving to Statesboro, Ga.He retired from Shop Rite Grocery Store in Jersey City, N.J.He joined the Simmons Branch Baptist Church of Sylvania, Ga., at a young age.He is survived by his children, Felicia Roberts of Charleston, S.C.; and Rufus Roberts Jr. of Hillside, N.J.; sister, Diann Earline Johnson of Jersey City, N.J.; sister-in-law, Dorthy Roberts of Miami, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 8th, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.Viewing will be held on Sunday from noon until 1 p.m.Interment will be in the Simmons Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Simmons Branch Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the celebration of life service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



