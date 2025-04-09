Obituary - Mr. Ronnie Dock Miller Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ronnie Dock Miller Sr., age 79, died Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at his residence under the care of Gentiva Hospice.

Ronnie was born in Statesboro, where he lived and worked all of his life.

He was the son of the late Andrew Clifford Miller and Eula Bunch Miller.

Ronnie worked as a truck driver for Robbins Packing Company until beginning his career with National Linen Service, where he was employed for 25 years. He then began working for Stubbs Oil Company, where he worked for 17 years and retired at the age of 62.

Ronnie enjoyed many years of farming, gardening and fishing. He was known for telling jokes.

Ronnie was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, A.C. Miller; two sisters, Shirley Oglesby and Catherine Williams; and several other siblings.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Laura Ellen Miller of Statesboro; five children, Ronnie Miller Jr. and wife, Ronda, of Augusta; Jerry Miller and wife, Krissy, of Statesboro; Tina Thompson, Rhonda Harrison and Donnie Thompson, all of Pembroke; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will be at noon in the chapel of the funeral home with Sheriff Noel Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Portal.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hendley, Will Thompson, Mitch Anderson, Landon Anderson, Jamey Lee and Matt Gunter.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Brown, Jerry Ranew and Julian Bowen.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



