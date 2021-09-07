Obituary - Mr. Ronald Wilson "Buddy" Wise

STATESBORO, Ga. — Mr. Ronald Wilson "Buddy" Wise, age 64, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a farmer for most of his life and also was the owner and operator of Hendley Trucking Company.

Buddy loved his family, preparing meals for his family and friends and enjoyed his time at his house on Shellman Bluff.

He attended Register Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Louise H. Wise; two sisters, Betty Heath and Willette Wilds.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Sandra Taylor Wise of Statesboro; two daughters, Joy Lynn Wise of Statesboro and Samantha Wise, and her husband, Neal Bunch, of Reidsville, Ga.; two sons, Daniel Wise of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ronald "Little Buddy" (Melinda) Wise of Nevils, Ga.; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, to whom he was known as "Big Bud"; four sisters, Lillian (Roy) Graddick of Nevils, Ga.; Jeanette Munden of Williston, Fla.; Sarah (Ed) Woodcock of Statesboro and Mary Foreman of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at

11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Correll officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Georgia employees of Curtin Company.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2021

