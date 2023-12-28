Obituary - Mr. Roger Dale Bunch

COLLINS, Ga. -- Mr. Roger Dale Bunch, age 72, died on December 26, 2023, at his residence in Tattnall County.

He was born on June 23, 1953, to the late Milton and Ida Jane Bunch.

He farmed for many years, working with Bruce and Thomas Hendrix, Roy Finch and retired from Rob Thomas and Bickle Thomas Farms of Sylvania.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Lewis, Waldo, Melvin, Henry and Daniel Bunch; and two sisters, Irene and Martha.

Surviving are three sons, Ronnie Bunch of Sylvania, Mark Bunch “Casie” of Statesboro and Phillip Bunch of Collins; two granddaughters, three brothers, Frank and Sylvia Bunch of Aline, David Bunch of Cobbtown and Milton and Susan Bunch of Maysville, Ky.; and a sister and brother-in-law, Willa Dean and William Wilkerson of Statesboro; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Neal Bunch, Danny Wise, Gabe Wilkerson, Adam Reed, Jim Wilkerson Jr. and Kenneth Wilkerson.

Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2023

