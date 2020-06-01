Obituary - Mr. Robert Tillman Hollingsworth

Mr. Robert Tillman Hollingsworth, age 71, died on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, at Bostick Nursing Center in Milledgeville, Ga.Mr. Hollingsworth was a native of Bulloch County, born on August 6th, 1948, to Mr. Toy Hollingsworth and Mrs. Betty Youngblood Hollingsworth. He was raised in Statesboro and a graduate of Statesboro High School in 1966.Mr. Hollingsworth was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and later worked at Georgia Southern University as a painter.He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randy Hollingsworth and Ronald Hollingsworth.He is survived by his sister, Betty Ann Hinton; his brother, Ricky Hollingsworth; and son, James “Bubba” Revell, all of Statesboro; as well as many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



