Obituary - Mr. Robert Rich

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Rich, age 76, passed into rest Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Deacon Walter and Louise (Hendley) Rich.At an early age, he became a member of the Harmony Baptist Church, where he became a junior deacon.He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia.After graduation, he relocated to Brooklyn, New York.In 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he returned to New York, where he began employment with The Federal Reserve Bank in 1972. He retired in 2008.Upon his retirement, Robert returned to Statesboro.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Dea. Herbert Rich, Etta Mae Rich-Parrish, Mary Lou Rich-Underwood, James Walter Rich and Sadie Mae Rich.Robert leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Leomie Rich, Armetta Rich, Ruth Rich, all of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Emmie Lee Rich, Statesboro; and Selma Rich, Florida; one special niece, Janet Underwood-Sutherland, Ohio; and a special niece and caregiver, Cynthia Elaine Rich-Wilson, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Rich will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary.The funeral service for Mr. Robert Rich will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Grubbs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



