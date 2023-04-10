Obituary - Mr. Robert Ray “Trey” Brisendine III

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Ray “Trey” Brisendine III, age 63, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1978 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Trey was briefly employed with Big Star grocery store. He was the store manager of Roses Department Store for 16 years and retired from Sears of Statesboro following over 23 years of service with the sales force.

In his spare time, Trey enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, freshwater fishing, and in the past, playing golf and tennis.

He was a member of Leefield Baptist Church.

Trey was preceded in death by his mother, Earldene Nesmith Brisendine; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nora and Addison Minick.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Minick Brisendine of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Allison Pauline and Vance Shearback of Rincon; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Joseph Byron and Bethany Woods of Brooklet, Robert Ray Brisendine IV of Statesboro and Brent Nolan and Leondra Brisendine of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Andre Woods, Joshua Woods, Ethan Woods, Zayden Brisendine, Lexi Shearback and Ella Brisendine; and his father, Robert Brisendine Jr. of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Eckles officiating.

Pallbearers will be Bob Miller, Wayne Miller, Billy Nesmith, Joshua Woods, Andre Woods and Ethan Woods.

Honorary pallbearers will be his former co-workers at Sears of Statesboro.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.