Obituary - Mr. Robert L. Brown

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert L. Brown, age 74, passed into rest Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was born in Yemassee, South Carolina, to the late Gideon and Elise Richardson Brown, where he received his early childhood education.At a young age, he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he continued his education and became a truck driver at age 16.Mr. Brown was employed with Mallaks, Inc., and Chemical Leaman Tank Lines for many years until his retirement in 2000. He has resided in the Statesboro area since 1992.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Lilian Newkirt Brown, Statesboro, Ga.; a son and daughter-in-law, Anthony Lamar and Sandra Brown, Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, John (Janice) Brown, Rafe Brown, Roy (Sharon) Brown, all of Miami, Fla.; Ronnie (Anita) Brown, Greensboro, N.C.; and Elijah (Sheryl) Brown, Philadelphia, Pa.; a sister, Danielle Brown, Miami, Fla.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Brown will be held 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Brown will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Pastor Steve Carr officiating. Burial will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the graveside service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 11, 2021




