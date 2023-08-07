Obituary - Mr. Reamer D. Burke

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Reamer D. Burke, age 67, passed away on July 30th.

Reamer was a retired maintenance tech at Georgia Southern University.

Reamer was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. One of his fondest memories was teaching them to fish and make things. His dog, Munk, loved to swim and fish along with him, too.

He was the best husband, Papa, father and uncle.

He was loved by everyone who knew him, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

He was preceded in death by parents, Nora and Albert Burke; one sister, Viola Burke; and a brother, Jimmy Dale Burke.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Burke; two daughters, Paula Fields, and husband, Shane; Melody Graham, and husband, Dirk; granddaughters, Jamee McGee, Brittany McGee, Megan Martin and Michevia Barkley; and two grandsons, Landen Olliff and Chandler Graham. Other survivors are sisters, Martha Jackson, Leola Bragg and Mary Poss; brothers, Gene Burke, Donnie Burke and Ronnie Burke; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, located at 502 Miller Street Extension, in Statesboro, Georgia.

The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.

The family requests for all to dress in casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fixing the Boro, 915 East Inman Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 8, 2023

