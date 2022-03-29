Obituary - Mr. Randolph Cooper

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Randolph Cooper entered into rest Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and his caretaker, Desiree Franklin.He was the son of the late Printice and Sarah Mae Cooper.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Randolph lived at Georgia Grace Nursing Home for several years under the care of the late Beatrice Riggs and the late James and Glarushia Riggs Blakely.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters and several brothers.He leaves to cherish his memories: a son, Ranchero Cooper, Metter, Ga.; his devoted caretaker, Desiree Franklin, Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers, Leon Earl Cooper and Jerry Cooper, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Connell Cooper, Portal, Ga.; an adopted brother, William Howard, Statesboro, Ga.; four sisters, Elizabeth Cooper Tarver (Richard Powell) and Carolyn Cooper, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Marilyn (Robert) Easterling, Union, S.C.; and Joyce Cooper, Metter, Ga.; four aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mr. Cooper will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.The graveside service and burial for Mr. Randolph Cooper will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating.The family would like to say thank you to the office staff of Internal Medicine and Dr. Brian Moogerfeld, Charlotte Reed and Sidney Alston for their assistance during the sickness of Randolph Cooper.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 29, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.