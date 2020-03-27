Obituary - Mr. Randall Jones

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Randall Jones, age 60, passed into rest Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Gladys Jones and Orno Beasley. He was employed with Claxton Poultry Farms and a member of the Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church.He is survived by two sisters, Doris Jones, Statesboro, Ga.; and Lynette (James) Wilcox, Glennville, Ga.; three brothers, John (Mary) Simmons, Columbia, S.C.; Lester Jones, Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Wesley Jones, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mortuary.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.