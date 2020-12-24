Obituary - Mr. Paul Wayne Brannen

Mr. Paul Wayne Brannen, age 67, passed away December 23, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.Paul was born in Statesboro, Georgia, August 10, 1953, to Paul Wesley and Margaret Brinson Brannen and remained in Statesboro all his life.He always loved the outdoors and chose to become a farmer and rancher.He enjoyed the smell of good soil freshly turned up, tending his cattle and riding horses when he was able. Bird hunting and fishing also allowed him to experience what God had given him. But he also had an artistic side, loving music and playing in many bands around the Bulloch County community.Along with loving his family, he loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith.Paul is preceded in death by his parents.He is survived, loved by and will be missed by his sons, Bryan Paul Brannen and David Wayne Brannen, both of Statesboro; his daughter, Deanna Zimmerman (Patrick) of Savannah; and his precious 2-year-old granddaughter, Olive June Zimmerman of Savannah.The funeral will be in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors on Monday, December 28, at 11 a.m. officiated by Elder John Scott. Interment will follow immediately in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive visitors at Deal Funeral Directors on Sunday, December 27, from 4 until 6 p.m.Pallbearers will be Josh Brannen, Jason Brannen, Trey Renfroe, Jason Sanchez and Lane Sanchez.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.Statesboro Herald, December 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



